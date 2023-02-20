Fertilizer outlets warned not to sell stocks at high prices
CHENGALPATTU: Outlets were warned of strict action under Fertilizer Control Ordinance 1985 and license would be revoked if fertilizers were sold without license or at higher prices. Also, they were warned from not forcing farmers to buy additional products.
Speaking at a press conference, Chengalpattu Agriculture Joint Director R Ashok said, “Rabi season cultivation is currently in full swing in the district and fertilizers required for cultivation are stocked and sold at private and primary agricultural cooperative fertilizer outlets. However, at all sales outlets, fertilizers should be sold only through the sales terminal device by getting the farmer’s Aadhaar number.”
Fertilizer outlet owners should regularly maintain an information board containing availability and price details of fertilizers at the selling points and goods should be sold according to the fertilizer recommendation suitable for the crop and area.
“Illegal hoarding of fertilizers required for agriculture, selling at higher than fixed maximum additional price, sale of excess fertilizers on the same day, sale of subsidised fertilizers for non-agricultural use, sale of products not approved in fertilizer licence, etc. during inspection of fertilizer shops will be strictly dealt with,” he said.
Storeowners have also been informed that the user number (ID) of the Integrated Fertilizer Sales Monitoring IFMS system would be disabled in case of sale ban. Action would also be taken against those who sell excessive amounts of urea fertilizer without proper reason. Joint director Ashok said, “Violators will have their fertilizer license permanently revoked. Complaints in this regard should be reported to the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Quality Control) and all Regional Assistant Directors of Agriculture.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android