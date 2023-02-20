Fertilizer outlets warned not to sell stocks at high prices

Storeowners have also been informed that the user number (ID) of the Integrated Fertilizer Sales Monitoring IFMS system would be disabled in case of sale ban. Action would also be taken against those who sell excessive amounts of urea fertilizer without proper reason. Joint director Ashok said, “Violators will have their fertilizer license permanently revoked. Complaints in this regard should be reported to the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Quality Control) and all Regional Assistant Directors of Agriculture.”