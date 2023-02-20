Farmers eager for budget consultation meet in Delta

Delta region cultivates kuruvai in an area around 4.20 lakh acres while the samba and thalady are cultivated in an area of around15 lakh acres ensuring the target of 58 lakh MT paddy procurement. “So, this region cannot be skipped at any cost in terms of the Agri budget consultative meeting. When we put forth the demands one to one, we get a sort of satisfaction that the requests were heard and so we expect the meeting might me organised in the Delta region after the Erode bypolls as the leaders seem to busy,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.