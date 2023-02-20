Erode by-poll: Udhayanidhi's 2 days campaign starts today

CHENNAI: With just 7 days left for polling at the Erode East constituency, young scion of the Karunanidhi family and Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin, will commence his campaign for the Congress candidate, Elangovan from today.

Today at 4 pm, he will start his campaign in the Kumalan Kuttai area of Erode and proceed to Ganpati Nagar via Murugesan Nagar. Udhayanidhi, who will address the public there, will then arrive at the municipal colony via Ambedkar Apartments, Narayanavalasu, and Edayankattuvalasu. Then, he will address the public at the Karunanidhi statue. After that, he will go through Palanimalai Road, Kamala Nagar, Pumping Station Road, Veerappanchatram Theppakulam, PP Agraharam, and complete the campaign in Gandhinagar.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 4.30 pm, he will start the 2nd day of the campaign near Erode Government Hospital. After that, he will pass through Erode SKC Road, Kiramadai, Sandal Medu, Alamarathu Street, Marapalam, Mandapam Road, Kamathai Kattu Ayyanar Kovil Road, Indiranagar, and complete his campaign at Karungalpalayam Periya Mariamman Temple.

With the by-elections fast approaching, the DMK front has stepped up its campaign.

The party is bringing in several senior leaders and ministers for the campaign of the Congress leader and former union minister, EVKS Elangovan, who is contesting from the seat.

Also, political parties are actively campaigning and seeking votes in every nook and corner of Erode East.