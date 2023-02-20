Annamalai criticises Stalin’s tweets over students clash in JNU

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin for his remarks over the clash between two groups of students in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

He said that the Chief Minister fell for the fake narratives of his party's IT wing without getting into the depth of the matter.

Stalin, reacting to the alleged assault on students from Tamil Nadu by a group of students affiliated to right wing students' organisation ABVP, strongly criticised the incident and called it "cowardly attack" and slammed the ABVP for vandalising the portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at JNU. He demanded strict action from the administration of the university.

Reacting to the his tweets, Annamalai posted a series of tweets to counter the CM's charges. "Students from either side were injured in this incident. As a responsible CM, one should advise the students of either side to learn to live in an environment with ideological differences and not fuel the fire," he said and claimed that the fight between the two groups of students was a fallout of the incident took place on February 19. The ABVP students reacted after SFI students vandalised the portraits of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj and Maha Rana Pratap that were kept with prior permission from JNU authorities. It resulted in exchange of blows from either side.