Alliance support polarity stands out
CHENNAI: The impending Erode East bypoll has laid bare the bonhomie or the lack of it in the two major political alliances in the state. The ruling DMK is walking the extra mile to secure an enviable victory for its ally Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode. Conversely, principal opposition party AIADMK is showing aversion to fully accommodating the BJP in public on the campaign trail.
Despite utilising state BJP president K Annamalai for the bypoll campaign, the AIADMK seems to have reservations embracing the saffron party owing to fear of losing minority votes and overcoming unpopularity. Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK has avoided even using the flag of BJP and photographs of national leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a few legs of the high-voltage campaign in the western district. Though the reservation in the EPS camp early in the campaign was attributed to the saffron party contributing to the ongoing infighting in the AIADMK, EPS and company have not been forthcoming in engaging with the BJP even after securing the “Two Leaves” symbol temporarily following the Supreme Court’s intervention.
Political analyst professor Bernard D Sami said; “The bonhomie between the DMK and Congress is good. But, there is a mistrust between the AIADMK and BJP owing to the infighting in the AIADMK. Both EPS and OPS fear that the BJP was doting on the other person. That is one of the main reasons for the mistrust in the alliance.” “Actually, no national party would love to associate with a divided regional party like the AIADMK. In the context of 2024, the BJP will only want a united AIADMK,” the retired professor added.
Strikingly different was the ruling DMK alliance where the Dravidian party has been carrying its national ally Congress all along. Even the enthused DMK spokespersons trumpeting the party’s popularity on TVs were glad to highlight the glaring acrimony in the rival AIADMK camp whenever they went on air. “Our alliance is cordial. Theirs is acrimonious. Our alliance did not change the name of the alliance thrice in a day. We did not avoid the photographs of BJP leaders while introducing the candidate. People also watch the cordiality of the alliance. Hence, we highlight it,” said a DMK spokesperson on condition of anonymity.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android