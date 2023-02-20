Alliance support polarity stands out

Despite utilising state BJP president K Annamalai for the bypoll campaign, the AIADMK seems to have reservations embracing the saffron party owing to fear of losing minority votes and overcoming unpopularity. Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK has avoided even using the flag of BJP and photographs of national leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a few legs of the high-voltage campaign in the western district. Though the reservation in the EPS camp early in the campaign was attributed to the saffron party contributing to the ongoing infighting in the AIADMK, EPS and company have not been forthcoming in engaging with the BJP even after securing the “Two Leaves” symbol temporarily following the Supreme Court’s intervention.