AIADMK’s allegations misconceived, exaggerated, EC submits in HC

He further stated that 34 booths have been identified as sensitive and security has been beefed up at those booths. “Nearly 409 CRPF personnel have been deployed in the constituency. Also, all 234 booths in the constituency have been brought under CCTV surveillance and webcasting has also been arranged. Already 12 flying squads are formed to prevent cash distribution,” the EC noted. It (EC) further assured that it has taken all the steps to conduct a free and fair by-election in Erode East. Recording the submissions of the EC, the bench disposed of the matter.