The four accused with the seized tiger skin, bones and nails in Erode on Monday

TamilNadu 4 from Punjab, Rajasthan held for possessing tiger skin in Erode Acting on a tip from villagers that few migrants were staying under suspicious circumstances by erecting a temporary shelter in Arasur village near Sathyamangalam, a team of the Forest Department staff carried out a search and seized tiger skin, bones and nails kept in a sack.