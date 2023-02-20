4 from Punjab, Rajasthan held for possessing tiger skin in Erode
COIMBATORE: Four persons from Punjab and Rajasthan were arrested for possessing tiger skin, nails and bones in Erode on Sunday.
Acting on a tip from villagers that few migrants were staying under suspicious circumstances by erecting a temporary shelter in Arasur village near Sathyamangalam, a team of the Forest Department staff carried out a search and seized tiger skin, bones and nails kept in a sack.
The accused identified as Rathna (40), Mangal (28) and Krishnan (59) from Punjab and Ramchander (50) from Rajasthan were arrested by the Forest Department.
An inquiry is underway to find out if the tiger was poached, whether they smuggled it into Erode with an intention to sell and the network behind their clandestine act.
