3 drown off Devipattinam sea, 2 bodies found

Inspector of Police S Kanagaraj, Coastal Security Group, Rameswaram, when contacted, said it occurred at around 4.30 pm, when the ill-fated victims were sailing by a country boat. After enquiring, the Inspector of Police said over 10 persons from Madurai visited Ramanathapuram earlier on the occasion of Shivaratri and offered prayers to their ancestral deity. They travelled by a van and after offering prayers, they boarded the country boat illegally. The boat carried 12 passengers, including a sailor and his assistant.