3 drown off Devipattinam sea, 2 bodies found
MADURAI: Three persons, including two women drowned in the sea off Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district on Monday evening. The victims belong to Madurai, sources said.
Inspector of Police S Kanagaraj, Coastal Security Group, Rameswaram, when contacted, said it occurred at around 4.30 pm, when the ill-fated victims were sailing by a country boat. After enquiring, the Inspector of Police said over 10 persons from Madurai visited Ramanathapuram earlier on the occasion of Shivaratri and offered prayers to their ancestral deity. They travelled by a van and after offering prayers, they boarded the country boat illegally. The boat carried 12 passengers, including a sailor and his assistant.
While sailing, the victims slipped off the boat and fell into the sea. After search and rescue operations, two drowned bodies were recovered. They were identified as Irulayi (55) of Solaialagupuram and Manimegalai (50) of Munichalai. Underwater search operation would resume from Tuesday morning to trace another victim Muthumani, who reportedly drowned, the Inspector said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android