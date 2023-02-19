Tirunelveli police arrest one more AP native in ganja case

MADURAI: A 35-year-old man, who’s a native of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by a special team of Tirunelveli police in a case of peddling ganja. The accused has been identified as Ramana, who belongs to Chettipalli village of Vishakapatnam, sources said on Sunday. The incident occurred last year near VK Puram in the district, when police spotted a truck laden with hundreds of kilos of ganja while checking vehicles. The team had already arrested five men, including a key accused Kalim Durga Prasad of Gajuwaka, Andhra Pradesh. Keeping track on the case, the team led by Ambasamudram Deputy Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh nabbed one more accused in the case, sources said.