The killer AT LARGE

“The biggest issue is the ecological imbalance. Frogs and freshwater fishes like Gambusia affinis play a major role in arresting the larvae population of mosquitoes. This is like arresting the issue at the source. But the government machinery focus is on spending money on chemicals and insecticides,” said wildlife biologist and conservation scientist Dr A Kumaraguru.

“The moment when the predatory species are wiped out, the vermilion plays havoc on human life. Dragonflies, lizards and birds do play a major role in arresting the mosquito population. Gambusia can eat up to 150

larvae a day and dragonflies can clear thousands of mosquitoes within a few hours. Then there are paints and varnish that chase away lizards from our homes. A barn swallow can eat 60 insects mostly mosquitoes in a minute. Martins, bee-eaters and great tits can also consume hundreds of mosquitoes within a few hours. Birds like black drongo can arrest the migration of locusts like a bio shield. The issue is the loss of marine and bird life,” explained the seasoned bird watcher who is into DNA molecule study of disappearing vultures in the Sathyamangalam tiger reserve.

Further, with climate change becoming an issue, entomology and zoonotic science need an indepth study, he added.