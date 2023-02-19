Students to make short films under Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

CHENNAI: Catering to the curiosity and creativity of students, the School Education Department (SED) has instructed students to make short films under the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme.

The education department has been implementing various schemes along with different arts and cultural programmes to motivate students and bring out their skills, besides academics.

As part of which, the department has announced a short film competition for school students under ITK. ITK is a scheme introduced by the Tamil Nadu government to bridge the learning gap among students, developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students along with the needed guidance from ITK volunteers have been instructed to make short films on topics such as environment, my birth place, child protection, self-hygiene and lastly on the topic, my favourite thing.

Furthermore, the department through a circular has given a set of instructions to the ITK volunteers at each centre.

The volunteers must ensure that at least one short film is made at each ITK centre with the participation of students, short films must be made only on the listed topics, the script, dialogues, narration and characterisations for the short film must be written and decided only by students and post scripting, the volunteers should help students in filming the plot using their mobiles.

Additionally, volunteers should encourage children to think and prepare for the competition, with each short film not exceeding more than 3 minutes.

Subsequently, the short films should be sent only in MP4 format with the name of the volunteer and with the number of each ITK centre either through whatsapp, email or via google drive.

As only one film is allowed per centre, the department will score the films on plot, storytelling, characterisation, dialogues, editing, filming and cinematography.

The short films from the respective centres must be sent before February 24, following which, five best short films under each topic should be selected and sent to the district coordinator by February 28.

Lastly, the selected short films will be sent to the State office on or before March 3.