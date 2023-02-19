Student’s parent ready to withdraw case of casteist slur

MADURAI: A parent of the student, who’s studying in Class 9 from an aided girls’ high school in Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district, is said to have come forward to withdraw a complaint that was received by the Chinnalapatti police recently, sources said on Sunday. The police registered a case against five teachers, including the school HM under the SC/ ST Act, based on the complaint. Two students, including the complainant’s daughter, who’re allegedly subjected to casteist remarks, consumed phenyl kept inside the school toilet on Wednesday.

The school management had initially suspended a mathematics teacher. In the wake of such allegations, Dindigul Chief Educational Officer A Nasarudeen said a thorough enquiry was conducted with students of the school, but except for those two students, who boarded the school vehicle from Thoppampatti, no other student has made such allegation. Dindigul SP V Baskaran, when contacted, said investigation is still on based on statements from both sides.