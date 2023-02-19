Stalin pay tribute to Tamil Thatha UV Swaminatha Iyer on birth anniv

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid tribute to Tamil Thatha U V Swaminatha Iyer for his unparalleled contribution to Tamil literature.

The CM took to social media to shower praise on Tamil Thatha on his 169th birth anniversary and posted that he immortalised several forgotten works of Classical Tamil literature by tracing, printing, and preserving them.

"We should remember him and dedicate ourselves to save and spread the language," said the CM in his tweet.