Stalin pay tribute to Tamil Thatha UV Swaminatha Iyer on birth anniv

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid tribute to Tamil Thatha U V Swaminatha Iyer for his unparalleled contribution to Tamil literature.
The CM took to social media to shower praise on Tamil Thatha on his 169th birth anniversary and posted that he immortalised several forgotten works of Classical Tamil literature by tracing, printing, and preserving them.
"We should remember him and dedicate ourselves to save and spread the language," said the CM in his tweet.
On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the state officials paid floral tribute to the statue of Tamil Thatha on the premises of Presidency College to mark his birth anniversary. Officials from Tamil Development and Department of Information and Public Relations paid their tribute to mark the birth anniversary.
