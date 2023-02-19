Stalin condoles demise of Anbazhagan's younger brother

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of K Manivannan, the younger brother of late DMK veteran leader K Anbazhagan.

"Manivannan is a person who loves me very much like Prof Anbazhagan. I express my deepest condolences to the family, relatives and party members who are bereaved," he said in his condolence statement. Manivannan passed away on Saturday due to ill health.

The chief minister on Sunday visited the residence of Manivannan and paid floral tribute to his body.