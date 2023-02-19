Political leaders including CM Stalin condoled demise of Mayilsamy

CHENNAI: Political leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had condoled the demise of the comedian Mayilsamy here early on Sunday after suffering heart attack.
"His death is an irreplaceable loss to the film industry. Mayilsamy shot to fame through the popular television programme 'Comedy Time.' He is a skilled mimicry artiste and has received appreciation from Kalaignar (the late DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi).., " Stalin said in his condolence message.
"Mayilsamy carved a niche for himself in the film industry. He used to register his views beautifully on the TV debate shows", he said in an official release.
Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi paid his tribute to the actor at his residence. Sharing a still from his film Nenjukku Needhi, that Mayilsamy played a supporting role, Udhayanidhi said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of brother Mayilsamy. He was a great character actor. He had a lot of compassion for people. He will forever be remembered by his fans."
In his condolence statement, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that he was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Mayilsamy who has a deep attachment and respect for AIADMK founder MGR and leader J Jayalalithaa. "He is a multi-faceted person as an actor, host, and social worker. He is a pleasant person to interact with, " he said.
Paying tribute to Mayilsamy, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the late actor was a die-hard fan of former CM M G Ramachandran. "I extend my deep condolences to Mayilsamy's family, " he said.
Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed sorrow over the death of Mayilsamy. Mayilsamy embraced friendship beyond political boundaries and was known for his several philanthropic activities. His demise is a huge loss to the film fraternity, she said. "I extend my deep condolences to his family members, friends and fans, " she wrote on Twitter.
Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan paid tribute to Mayilsamy stating that he is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He said that the actor would be remembered for his helpful tendency. Cinema artists, fans, party workers from AIADMK and DMK paid tributes to the 57-year-old actor.
