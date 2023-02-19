Passenger from UK among 8 new Covid cases

One case each was reported in Coimbatore, Chennai, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent, after 4,205 people were tested in the last 24 hours. The highest TPR of 0.8 per cent was reported in Erode and Kanniyakumari. There now are 44 active cases in Tamil Nadu, including 9 in Chennai. With 5 more people being declared recovered, and the total number of recoveries has reached 35,56,679. No more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and the toll remains at 38,049.