Influenza: TN records 260 cases, 1 dead in January

CHENNAI: At least 260 cases of Influenza have been reported in Tamil Nadu in January this year, while one death has been reported in the state due to the infection. This is the highest number of cases in the country in January.

As per the latest state data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of cases of influenza in the country in January. Maharashtra records the second highest number of cases of influenza, with 70 cases.

A total of 2,827 cases of influenza were reported in the state last year, and 25 deaths were reported due to influenza in 2022. The number of cases seems to have dropped in the last two months of 2022, as about 316 cases were reported in November and December. However, the weather changes have led to a surge in influenza cases in January.

"The weather changes usually lead to a surge in the cases of influenza due to temperature fluctuations." However, we are seeing a significant rise in the cases of fever and influenza-like illnesses. However, none of these cases involve seriously ill patients. "Most of them are treated as outpatients themselves," said Dr. P. Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that there is nothing to be alarmed about, nothing to be concerned about, and nothing to panic about because the severity of the cases has been low because all the cases are easily manageable and treatment protocols remain as earlier.