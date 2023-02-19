Representative image

TamilNadu

Madurai: Fingerprint gives away thief in 11-yr-old case

The accused has been identified as Sevugaraj, who broke into the house of one Malaisamy at Anna Nagar, located under the limits of Silaiman police in 2012. Based on a complaint, a case was filed under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. Fingerprint experts examined the scene of a crime and lifted vital evidence.