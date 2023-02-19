Madurai: Fingerprint gives away thief in 11-yr-old case
MADURAI: While cracking robbery cases with the help of fingerprints is a regular affair, in a rare incident, Madurai district police have cracked an 11-year-old case, matching the fingerprint of the accused with the help of the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).
The accused has been identified as Sevugaraj, who broke into the house of one Malaisamy at Anna Nagar, located under the limits of Silaiman police in 2012. Based on a complaint, a case was filed under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. Fingerprint experts examined the scene of a crime and lifted vital evidence.
Recently, with the aid of NAFIS — a database to automate collection, storage and matching of fingerprints — a team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Single Digit Finger Print Bureau, Madurai managed to crack the case.
The fingerprint found at the crime scene matched that of Malaisamy, whose arrest was recorded with Kadaladi police, Ramanathapuram district in 2022.
Malaisamy was remanded in custody at Mudukulathur sub-jail, and the special team of Madurai police made a formal arrest on January 30, 2023.
The team interrogated Malaisamy and took steps to retrieve the stolen property. Madurai Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad lauded the team.
