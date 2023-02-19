Expedite Ramanathi - Jambunathi link project, Vaiko urges state

CHENNAI: MDMK leader Vaiko has urged the state government to expedite the linking of Ramanathi and Jambunathi rivers project by getting clearance from the forest department.

In his statement, the senior leader and Member of Parliament, said that a government order was issued in 2015 to link the rivers to bring surplus water to Jambunathi irrigation area from Ramanathi dam at Rs. 41.08 Crore.

"To construct a link canal, land acquisition process are in completion stage and Rs. 39 Crore was allocated through NABARD and tender process were completed. However, the release of NABARD fund was delayed for long and I requested the union finance minister to take steps to release fund and the funds were released after that, " he said.

He added that while the construction of canal work was underway in 2020, forest department officials stopped and directions were given to avail clearance from the forest department before resuming the works. The public works department applied for the clearance and recommendations have been sent by the state forest department to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change for the clearance.

"In a letter, union minister Bhupender Yadav has clarified that the ministry has asked additional details and promised to issue clearance once details are received from the state government, " he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin, while speaking at an event in Tenkasi in December 2022, has assured the project will be completed after central nod.

"The state government should take measures to send the details sought by the central government and expedite the project as it would provide irrigation to 4,050 acres and recharge groundwater in around 100 villages," he added.

Vaiko has also sent petition to water resources department minister Durai Murugan, forest department minister M Mathivendan and chief secretary V Irai Anbu.