Erode East bypoll: Big names beeline for campaigning

CHENNAI: With the by-elections to the Erode East Assembly constituency to be held on February 27, BJP State President Annamalai would be campaigning today and tomorrow in support of the AIADMK candidate Thennarasu. Annamalai will start his campaign in the Edayankattuvalasu area today at 5 PM, he is campaigning in the Theppakulam area at 6 PM at Mahajana High School at 7 PM, and in the Surampatti Naal Road area at 8 PM.

Vijayakanth-led DMDK party State Deputy Secretary LK Sudhish and Vijaya Prabhakaran are campaigning in Erode. Also, Premalatha Vijayakanth is set to start her campaign this evening in Veerappanchatram, Thirunagar Colony, Karungalpalayam, K.A.S. Nagar, Krishna Theater, VVCR Nagar and other areas.

Similarly, supporting the Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, Makkal Neethi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan will start campaigning at the Karunkalpalayam Gandhi statue at 5 PM today. He continues to campaign in areas like Surambatti Nal Road, Sampath Nagar, Veerappanchatram, Agraharam, etc.

With only 7 days left for Erode East constituency polling, the election campaign is in full swing. Also, the political parties are actively campaigning and seeking votes in the nook and cranny of Erode East. With the number of candidates contesting is gauged to 77, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be kept in every booth in the by-poll scheduled for February 27.