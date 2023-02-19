Erode East by-poll: Booth slip distribution begins

CHENNAI: Ahead of Erode East constituency by-election, the booth slip distribution work has begun since this morning. Accorting to Malai Malar report, Around 238 employees are assigned to distribute booth slips door to door, and the slips will be distributed until February 25th.

A total of 238 polling centres have been set up in this constituency, which has 2.27 lakh voters, so that the voters can cast their votes without difficulty.

With only 7 days left for Erode East constituency polling, the election campaign is in full swing. Also, the political parties are actively campaigning and collecting votes by marching through the streets of East Block.

With the number of candidates contesting for Erode East Constituency gauged to 77, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be kept in every booth in the by-poll scheduled for February 27.