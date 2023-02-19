Crop loans worth Rs 12,010 crore released so far this year

Stating that a loan of Rs 10,292 crore has been released to as many as 14.84 lakh farmers in the year 2021-22, Radhakrishnan said, this year till Saturday, a loan worth Rs 12,010 crore has been distributed to 15.59 lakh farmers. Similarly, a loan of Rs 1,486 crore has been disbursed to 2.18 new members this year. Out of the total loan amount, Rs 1,709 crore has been disbursed to 2.65 lakh farmers in the Delta region, he said.