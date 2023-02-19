CM condoles demise of party senior leader, former min Upayadullah

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the demise of former minister S N M Upayadullah

"I am deeply saddened on hearing the news of former minister S N M Upayadullah," said the CM in his statement and recalled his contribution since the DMK party jumped to electoral politics. He had great respect for former CMs C. N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. He campaigned for Karunanidhi in Thanjavur constituency in the 1962 assembly elections and earned the respect of the leader, and he played a vital role along with other senior leaders in the erstwhile Thanjavur district to aid the growth of the party.

He was the town secretary of the party unit in Thanjavur for 27 years, from 1987, and elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly four times. He also served as the minister of commerce in the DMK regime from 2006 to 2011. "I handed over Kalaignar Virudhu in 2020 and Periargnar Anna Virudhu this January for their service to the party, people, and their love for the Tamil language," said Stalin in the message.

He was a pillar of strength to the party and deeply ingredient with party ideology. His demise is a huge loss to the party, particularly to the party unit in Thanjavur, said the DMK chief, who conveyed his condolences to his family, friends, and party cadres who were closely associated with him.