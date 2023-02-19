25-yr-old man addicted to online gambling kills self in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old youth, who was addicted to online gambling, committed suicide at his house in Coimbatore on Sunday. The deceased, identified by police as B Madan Kumar, a graduate from Vellalore, had spent most of his time playing online gambling with mobile phone. He couldn’t get a job and was addicted to online gambling. Over the last few days, he suffered from severe headache and faced deterioration in eyesight. While being alone, Madan Kumar took the extreme step by hanging. Shocked parents informed Podanur police, who sent the body for a post-mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). A case has been registered and further inquiries are on to know if Madan Kumar had lost money playing online gambling.