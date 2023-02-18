Two youth held for robbing tea stall owner at knifepoint in Vellore

VELLORE: Vellore North police registered a case and arrested two local youth for threatening and extorting Rs 500 from a tea shop owner near the Vellore town railway station on Saturday. Police said Muniappan (51) owned and operated a teashop in Nethaji Market.

When he was on his way to the shop in the early hours of Saturday, two local youth identified as Udaya (23) and Akash (19) confronted him near the town railway station and demanded money at knifepoint. They then took away from Rs 500 from Muniappan.

Muniappan complained to the Vellore North police who registered a case. Police arrested both Udaya and Akash and seized the stolen Rs 500 and the knife used by the duo for the robbery. They were then remanded to custody in the Vellore central prison.