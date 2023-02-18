TN launches ‘Palli Paarvai’ app to monitor classroom activities

CHENNAI: To better monitor classroom activities and for education department officials to observe the performance of students, the School Education Department recently introduced a mobile application, 'Palli Paarvai' (school observation), across four districts of the State.

The initiative was launched in schools of four districts namely Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Namakkal. The department on a pilot basis launched the programme in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Upon the observation from the pilot initiative, the department has extended the application with a few changes in new districts.

Explaining the application, an official said, "Education department officials from four districts were called on Friday, for a training on the 'Palli Paarvai' mobile application. The training was provided by Tiruvannamalai officials, owing to this, the department will begin using the application."

From assistant project directors, deputy inspectors, block education officers, block resource teacher educators (BRTEs) to district institute of education and training (DIET) faculties have been directed to record and report the classroom activities and the observation made by officials.

The major motive of this application is that, department will be able to gather the data through the observations and make necessary decisions to improve the quality of teaching and overall experience for students.

"As the department is keen on improving the overall quality of student's learning and teaching in the classroom; such initiatives are being planned. Moreover, the teachers are also frequently kept updated on the performance of students and classroom observations,” said a government school teacher in Chennai.