Teenage girl's death: Family protests seeking action against hospital

CHENNAI: Family members of a 17-year-old girl protested outside a private hospital in Thiruvottiyur on Saturday demanding that police register a medical negligence case against the hospital after the girl died after undergoing a minor surgery at the hospital.

The deceased girl was identified as Abinaya of Thiruchinangkuppam road near Rajakadai area.

She was studying Class 11 at a private school in Royapuram. After she complained of pain in her ears, her parents admitted her to a private hospital in Thiruvottiyur on February 14. As the doctors suggested the girl to undergo a minor surgery, her parents agreed to it. However, she allegedly developed health complications post-surgery and was shifted to the Government hospital, where she succumbed on Friday.

Angered over the girl's death, family members protested in front of the hospital demanding that police register a case against the hospital. The girl's body was moved to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Thiruvottiyur police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC and pacified the family members.