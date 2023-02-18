State reports 6 fresh Covid-19 cases

CHENNAI: State reported 6 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total tally to 35,94,764. When no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the toll stood at 38,049.

Among the new cases, two were reported in Chennai, while one case was reported in Erode, Kancheepuram, the Nilgiris, and Tirunelveli each. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state stood at 0.2 per cent, when a total of 4,528 tests were conducted.

The highest TPR of 0.8 percent was reported in Erode and Kanyakumari. Eight more people recovered from the infection Saturday taking the total to 35,56,674. At present, state has 41 active cases while Chennai accounts for 10.