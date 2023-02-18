State likely to ask CS to defer retirement till budget session
CHENNAI: The state government has likely asked chief secretary V Irai Anbu to continue until the end of the upcoming budget session of the State Assembly even though he asked for a voluntary retirement by the end of February. It is learnt that Irai Anbu has applied for voluntary retirement a few months prior to his scheduled retirement in June 2023.
The budget session of the state Assembly is scheduled to commence immediately after the February 27 Erode East bypoll and extend up to mid-March.Some official sources told the DT Next that the chief minister has personally requested Irai Anbu to defer his retirement plans at least till the end of the budget session. “He (Irai Anbu) has most likely obliged the CM. If he continues till the end of March, it would only be a couple of additional months till his actual retirement. So, the government intends to retain him till June, “ a source said.
Meanwhile, the race has heated up among bureaucrats between the 1986 to 1992 batch (Officers elevated to additional chief secretary rank) of IAS officers to succeed Irai Anbu. Though Hans Raj Varma is the senior most officer among the current lot of all India service officers of Tamil Nadu cadre, the state government was not favourably disposed to him helming the state bureaucracy.
State Municipal Administration Secretary Shiv Das Meena and state finance secretary N Muruganandam are believed to be frontrunners in the race, with the support from most bureaucrats. Tenure could work to the advantage of them, who returned from central deputation a few month ago and would have only 15 months of service left if incumbent Irai Anbu holds his office till June 2023, the government source revealed. They suggested that incumbent state home secretary Phanindra Reddy is another eligible candidate under consideration.
Chief Minister is learnt to prefer an officer who belong to the state, preferably, someone he is familiar with to helm the state bureaucracy. Unless there is a dramatic turn of events that hastens the retirement of Irai Anbu, the existing set up could continue for not less than a couple of months, a top source said.
