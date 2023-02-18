State likely to ask CS to defer retirement till budget session

Meanwhile, the race has heated up among bureaucrats between the 1986 to 1992 batch (Officers elevated to additional chief secretary rank) of IAS officers to succeed Irai Anbu. Though Hans Raj Varma is the senior most officer among the current lot of all India service officers of Tamil Nadu cadre, the state government was not favourably disposed to him helming the state bureaucracy.

State Municipal Administration Secretary Shiv Das Meena and state finance secretary N Muruganandam are believed to be frontrunners in the race, with the support from most bureaucrats. Tenure could work to the advantage of them, who returned from central deputation a few month ago and would have only 15 months of service left if incumbent Irai Anbu holds his office till June 2023, the government source revealed. They suggested that incumbent state home secretary Phanindra Reddy is another eligible candidate under consideration.