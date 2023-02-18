Relief for farmers as Collector assures reopening of sugar mill

The mill at Thalainayar in the district was shut a few years back owing to poor sugar cane cultivation, sources said. The farmers, however, refuted the claim and said closure of the mill resulted in losing the livelihood of several thousands of farmers. According to farmers, sugar cane has been cultivated in the district in more than 10,000 acres and more than 60 per cent of the farmers quit and opted for some other crops due to the closure of the mill.