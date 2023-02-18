Madurai metro: Works under way to prepare detailed project report

CHENNAI: After the Tamil Nadu government decided to implement the Metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai after Chennai, and the Chennai Metro Rail Limited has been calling for tender to work on a detailed project report, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Only the feasibility report for the implementation of the 31-kilometer metro rail project from Othakadai to Thirumangalam in Madurai has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government.

As the work of preparing the project report for the introduction of Metro service in Madurai is yet to begun, the CMRL has called for a tender to prepare a detailed project report at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The tender has a deadline of 120 days.