HC seeks police’s reply to ex-minister’s AB plea

Denying the charges against him, Budhichandran said he did not raze the tea plantations owned by the complainant Raju. According to Raju, the complainant, the former minister through his aide, D Bheeman, approached him to sell his 15.82 cent tea estate.

When Raju refused to sell the land, the AIADMK leader’s man threatened that they would use an earthmover and damage his tea plantation.