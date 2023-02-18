Govt will consider request to reduce FSI on narrow roads: Stalin

CHENNAI: While speaking in the FAIRPRO 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the State government will consider the request of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) and reduce the FSI (Floor Space Index) for the buildings on narrower roads.

FAIRPRO 2023, which is organised by CREDAI, was inaugurated on Friday.

"CREDAI members have requested me to increase the FSI for narrow roads. The government will consider the request and take positive decision. Houses will become cheaper and enable poor people to buy houses if the FSI is increased," Stalin said.

He also requested the members of CREDAI to utilise the increase in FSI and provide affordable houses. "You should (CREDAI) bring advance technologies from across the world to Tamil Nadu and ensure affordable housing. I have invited realtors, who took part in investors' meet held in UAE, to come to Tamil Nadu. I also invite you (CREDAI members) to take part in our journey," he addressed the gathering.