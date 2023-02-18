Govt will consider request to reduce FSI on narrow roads: Stalin

CHENNAI: While speaking in the FAIRPRO 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the State government will consider the request of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) and reduce the FSI (Floor Space Index) for the buildings on narrower roads.
FAIRPRO 2023, which is organised by CREDAI, was inaugurated on Friday.
"CREDAI members have requested me to increase the FSI for narrow roads. The government will consider the request and take positive decision. Houses will become cheaper and enable poor people to buy houses if the FSI is increased," Stalin said.
He also requested the members of CREDAI to utilise the increase in FSI and provide affordable houses. "You should (CREDAI) bring advance technologies from across the world to Tamil Nadu and ensure affordable housing. I have invited realtors, who took part in investors' meet held in UAE, to come to Tamil Nadu. I also invite you (CREDAI members) to take part in our journey," he addressed the gathering.
He added that to avoid delays, integration between all departments will be implemented. "An online system for issuing planning approvals to high-rise and non-high-rise buildings in DTCP and CMDA has been implemented. Similarly online system to issue layout approvals will be expanded to CMDA also. The online system has been developed by DTCP and already in use,” he said.
He expressed that the government has a vision to provide safe and affordable housing to all before 2030. Slum area development, urbanisation and bridging between urban, sub-urban and rural areas are other visions.
He pointed out that the urban population in the State has increased to 3.49 crore in 2011 from 1.90 crore in 1991. It is expected that the urban population would increase to 5.34 crore by 2031.
"As per 2011 census, 49 per cent of the State's population are living in 832 towns. Tamil Nadu is in the forefront in respect to urbanisation," he said.
