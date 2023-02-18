Erode East by-poll: Seeman slams attack on cadres by DMK 'rowdies'

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman came down heavily on the ruling DMK for allegedly attacking NTK cadres who were campaigning for the Erode East by-poll.

In a statement, he said the DMK has engaged in this act out of fear of losing in polls. He alleged the DMK 'rowdies' attempted on NTK party leader Anbuthennarasan's life by attacking him with an iron rod.