Collector puts off auction of 2 Tiruchy lakes for fishing
TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy district administration has put off the public auction for fishing in two lakes in the district on Saturday after environmentalists appealed to stop the process for preserving the waterbodies.
The Tiruchy district Water Resources Department has called for a public auction for fishing in waterbodies recharged by the Kattalaimettu Vaical, including the big lake at Sathanur and Mavadikulam at Alathur village.
On learning about this, the environmental movement, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam appealed to Collector M Pradeep Kumar to stop the auction. The Iyakkam said that these waterbodies are great resources for the birds and irrigation. Since it is the main source for ground water in the district, the auction to any individual would fail to maintain the ecosystem. Apart from this, the person who obtains the lease would irregularly release or let in water, which would affect the storage in the lake.
Since, irregular storage or release of water, would lead to poor storage, the farmers would be affected. The Iyakkam claimed that each water body irrigates at least 250 acres of land in the district and so they appealed to the Collector to stop the auction.
Subsequently, the Collector temporarily suspended the auction process and so the members of the Iyakkam met the Collector and thanked him and appealed to him to give a permanent order suspending the auction for fishing.
