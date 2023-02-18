CM Stalin to lay foundation stone for 'Mini Tidel Park' in Vellore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will lay the foundation stone for the Mini Tidel Park at 11 AM today, which is to be built in Melmonavur Govt ITI campus, Vellore.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the foundation stone will be laid via video conferencing from the Chief Secretariat in Chennai.

Apart from Vellore, Villupuram, Tirupur and Tuticorin would also be receiving Tidel Parks which are set up by Department of Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce.

Similarly, Inox Air Products' Ultra High Purity Liquid Medical Oxygen Manufacturing Plant in Sipcot Phase II Industrial Complex, Hosur's R&D centre will be inaugurated via video conferencing as well.

It is also reported that an MoU between the Government of Tamil Nadu and Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited for the production of four-wheeler EV and setting up of 20 EV battery manufacturing capacity plants will also be executed in the presence of the Chief Minister.