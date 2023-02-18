BEHIND BARS,AT WORK

Similarly, the century-old boot-making unit in the Vellore Central Prison for Men and the aluminium and blacksmith units in Central Prison in Salem returned to normalcy in a relief to the working jailbirds. Until the pandemic-induced lockdown hit the State, the prison industries were manufacturing wide-ranging products, from boots for personnel of uniformed services to sanitary napkins and cotton bandages that were supplied to government hospitals across the State.

“The industries were established as part of the reform and rehabilitation measures and to impart life coping skills to enable them for better employability on release,” said an officer.

The industries in 12 central prisons, including three special prisons for women, and Borstal School in Pudukkottai generated a revenue of Rs 79.60 crore in 2019-2020. The industries doubled their revenue of Rs 37 crore in 2016-2017 in three years and had set a target of Rs 100 crore for the coming years.

However, the pandemic slowed down these industries and virtually brought them to a standstill thanks to the non-availability of raw materials. “The revenue declined gradually from Rs 79.60 crore in 2019-2020 to Rs 59 crore the following year. It further declined and recorded a business of Rs 53.32 crore in 2021-2022,” said a senior official of the Prisons department.

Sourcing the raw material was a tough job while maintaining British-era machinery and equipment was another challenge. “We have 65 mechanised looms in the weaving unit, installed here in 1920. We have a challenge in keeping them in working condition. If we stop them from operating for a week or two, they will lose their efficacy. Bringing them back to full production capacity is a difficult job. So, we have been using them on a regular interval with judicial use of the raw material with us during the lockdown period,” said an official attached to Coimbatore Central Prison. He pointed out that the unit is also equipped with three air jet looms and 10 Ruti C looms.