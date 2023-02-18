Awareness programme on consumer rights conducted in Nagercoil

MADURAI: A programme was organised at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday for students to raise awareness on consumer rights by Women’s Christian College in association with Empower, Centre for Consumer Education, Research and Advocacy.

A Sankar, Member, Kanniyakumari District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, said consumers need to be more aware about buying products or goods by checking basic information such as quality, quantity, price, its shelf life and also ensure that they get receipts from shopkeepers.

Every consumer should make it a habit to check all this information before buying any product. For any defective product or deficiency in service, consumers could get compensation through the Consumer Protection Act.

Further, he said any aggrieved consumer should not hesitate to approach the Disputes Redressal Commission for necessary action. Earlier, D Esther, Principal (in-charge) welcomed the gathering.