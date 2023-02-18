AIADMK, Left condemn K’taka forest dept for killing fisherman

CHENNAI: AIADMK, CPM, and CPI leaders have condemned the Karnataka forest department personnel for the killing of Karavadiayan alias Raja, a Salem fisherman, in a firing incident near the inter-state border.

The body of Raja, a resident of Arisipalayam near Govindhapadi in Kolathur in Salem district, was found floating on the Palar River by the Salem district police on Friday. His family members alleged that he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel.

"I express my deep condolences and sorrow to the family of fisherman Raja from Salem district who was shot dead by the Karnataka forest department. Government should provide a job to one of the family members of the victim Raja. I also urge the government to increase the relief assistance to Rs 25 lakh," Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted.

AIADMK senior leader O Panneerselvam demanded the State government take appropriate action to punish the Karnataka forest department personnel for killing Raja. In a tweet, he also sought a government job for one of the members of the deceased family.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan demanded that the state government should file a case of murder against the Karnataka forest department personnel who opened fire and arrest them.

"The Tamil Nadu government should compel the Government of Karnataka to stop the activities of the Karnataka Forest Department personnel who are committing illegal firings and killings and to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased Raja," he urged.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said Karnataka 'continued' to carry out such killings and condemned it. He demanded that the incident be probed by authorities and the kin of the deceased should be provided compensation.

It may be noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Karavadiayan and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased. He referred to the allegations of the victim's relatives about Karnataka Forest personnel shooting him dead. "I strongly condemn the firing by the Karnataka Forest Department, " he said.