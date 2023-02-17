Teach DMK a lesson for making false promises, EPS tells voters

Alleging that voters were locked up like cattle in sheds, on the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the AIADMK leader blamed the election commission for failing to act on their complaint.

“After I announced that I would be visiting those sheds, where the voters were held up, the election department officials and police intervened and sent them away. The AIADMK’s victory cannot be stopped by locking up the voters. Hereafter, wherever the voters are restrained, I will go with my candidate and party functionaries to seek votes,” he said.