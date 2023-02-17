Teach DMK a lesson for making false promises, EPS tells voters
COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday asked people to teach a suitable lesson to the ruling DMK in the upcoming Erode (East) bypolls for making false promises to the citizens.
Campaigning for the party candidate KS Thennarasu, Palaniswami said, “the electorate should stop ministers seeking votes and ask them why no works were done in the constituency even 21 months after coming to power. The DMK should be taught a befitting lesson in the bypolls for winning the elctions by giving fake promises.”
Alleging that voters were locked up like cattle in sheds, on the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the AIADMK leader blamed the election commission for failing to act on their complaint.
“After I announced that I would be visiting those sheds, where the voters were held up, the election department officials and police intervened and sent them away. The AIADMK’s victory cannot be stopped by locking up the voters. Hereafter, wherever the voters are restrained, I will go with my candidate and party functionaries to seek votes,” he said.
Faulting the DMK for failing to implement any welfare schemes, Palaniswami said the DMK only inaugurated the schemes brought by the AIADMK. “The DMK hasn’t given Rs 1000 for women heads of families and is involved in double talks; one before the polls and changes after polls. This is called the Dravida model government,” he said.
He said that the plan to erect pen memorial for former chief minister M Karunanidhi in sea, despite opposition, is a waste of taxpayers money. He said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu since DMK came to power.
