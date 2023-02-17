Tamil fisherman allegedly shot by K'taka forest dept official

CHENNAI: A Tamil fisherman has been allegedly shot by Karnataka forest department official for 'poaching', according to Maalai Malar reports.

Raja, along with three other fishermen, hailing from Karaikadu of Salem's Kolathur, set sail to Adippalar --- the point of confluence of Cauvery and Palar river --- on February 14. The four were fishing in a parisal before being apprehended by the Karnataka forest officials.

When the officials started firing, Raja got shot and fell in the water while the others escaped to safety. However, Raja's corpse could not be found. The forest officials with the help of villagers were searching for Raja for the past four days to no avail.

In this context, Raja's mortal remains was cast ashore today. Raja's relatives were shocked to spot his corpse. On recovering it, they sent it to the government hospital in the vicinity.

This shooting incident has caused tension in the Karnataka-TN bordering villages.