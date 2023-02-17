Remove cable TV wires tied to poles, orders Tangedco

CHENNAI: Tangedco has instructed its officials to remove the cable TV wires and advertisement boards tied in the electricity poles by the cable television operators to avoid electrical accidents.

"Inspite of the issuing of clear instructions from this office, it is noticed that in certain areas, the Cable TV Wires are tied with Tangedco EB poles. In order to avoid any untoward electrical accidents, 15 days' notices may be issued to the cable television operators immediately to remove the Cable TV wires from the poles,” the Tangedco director (distribution) said in an instruction.

It added that all the officers of the Tangedco in the Distribution Circles are directed to adhere to the instructions issued in this regard and to avoid any room for complaints. "The section officer shall do frequent site inspections to control the cable television operators from misusing Tangedco poles and to ensure that all the Cable TV wires tied with the poles are removed. It should be monitored by the Executive Engineer/Distribution every month without fail so as to avoid Electrical accidents," it noted.

The director warned that concerned field officials would be held responsible if any Electrical accidents happen by violating the instructions. "All the Chief Engineers/ Distribution Regions should review the action taken report in every review meeting," it said.