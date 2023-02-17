Mom-son duo held for bid to sell arrack during bull run

VELLORE: In an effort to make a quick buck by selling arrack to the huge crowd which turned up to witness the bull run in a village near Vellore, a mother-son duo horded arrack in their overhead tank. However, their efforts were ‘busted’ by the behaviour of their clients. Police arrested the duo on Wednesday.

Rani (50) a widow and her son Santosh (23) both residents of Peria Eriyur near Vellore thought they would make a quick buck by selling arrack to the heavy crowd which came to watch the bull run in the locality. They purchased 250 ml packets of arrack and hid it from the police by piling all the packets inside the plastic overhead tank in their house.

Sources said that a huge crowed turned up for the bull run and majority of the youth on hearing of the availability of arrack immediately purchased the illicit liquor, consumed it on the spot and threw the packets onto the streets.

Vellore DSP Thirunavukarasu was taken aback when he found a sizeable number of discarded arrack sachets on the streets. What irked the police was that some youth in a fit of bravado consumed the liquor and threw the packets before the very eyes of the cops.

Sources said, “The DSP started making clandestine enquiries and once he learnt about the source of the arrack sale, he immediately alerted the Veppankuppam police who arrived at the house. Searching the house, they discovered unsold arrack packets inside the plastic water tank atop the house.” They systematically destroyed the arrack and the plastic tank.