Min temperature to reduce by 2-3 degrees in TN coastal dists

CHENNAI: Coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu again experience a drop in minimum temperature during the early morning hours. It is likely to continue and further decrease by two-three degree Celsius for the next few days due to northeasterlies. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday said that the State is expected to witness soaring temperatures from March, as the summer season begins.

P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC said, "Earlier, coastal districts witnessed easterlies the temperature remained normal, and only during system formation over the sea the minimum temperature fluctuated. Recently, the coastal districts experienced northeasterlies, and the atmosphere remains dry, resulting in a decrease in the temperature by two-three degree Celsius than usual. And it is expected to continue for the next few days in the early morning."

Though Chennai and suburbs experience dry weather, the maximum temperature is yet to surge. Due to clear sky conditions, and no cloud formation, we witness hot weather. "At present, the sun rises from the southern hemisphere and from March it will rise from the northern hemisphere which is the sign for the summer season to begin," added Senthamarai.

For the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations is likely to record around 31 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature to be 21 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

The Centre mentioned that a high wave warning has been issued to south Tamil Nadu by Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCONS). There is a possibility that the sea will be rough nearshore along the coast for the next 48 hours due to the effect of high period (15-18 sec) swell waves, having heights of 1.5 - 2.0 m. Current speeds vary between 35 - 90 cm/sec.