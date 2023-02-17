Housewife killed in accident on Chennai-Bengaluru national highway

VELLORE: A housewife who worked in Ranipet succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Chennai – Bengaluru national highway on Friday.

Kasturi (58) wife of Mani of Karugamputhur on the outskirts of Vellore was working in a shoe company in Ranipet as her husband was sick and to support their daughter.

After getting off a bus on Thursday evening, she tried to cross the street when a Chennai-bound automobile headed for Bengaluru struck her. She was sent to the Vellore Medical College Hospital right after, where she passed away on Friday.

The body of the deceased was taken to the same hospital for a postmortem examination, and Virinjipuram police are looking for the hit-and-run vehicle.