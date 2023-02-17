Guest workers verbally abused, assaulted in train in TN

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police have registered a case and have launched a search for a man who verbally abused and assaulted guest workers inside a train in Tamil Nadu.

While it is not clear yet as to when the incident happened and inside which train, a video of the man's violent act went viral on social media and was widely condemned.

The man, who appeared to be in an inebriated state was hurling verbal abuses at guest workers in a train compartment and also at political leaders.

As soon as the video went viral, Chennai Central railway Police station registered a case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 b (uttering obscene words in public place) and have launched a search for the suspect.

GRP also released a photograph of the suspect on social media and announced rewards for those providing information, leading to his apprehension.

Police have also issued summons to the YouTuber who flagged the incident in twitter to cooperate with the police investigation.