Fisherman shot: Stalin condemns K’taka officials; gives solatium

Quoting the relatives of the deceased as saying that Karavadayan along with six others went fishing in Cauvery river on February 14 and he was killed in the shooting by Karnataka forest officials, Stalin, in a statement issued late Friday, said that the body of the deceased was retrieved from Sennapatti forest area.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased, the Chief Minister said, "I convey my strong condemnation to the firing by Karnataka forest officials." He also announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to the family of the deceased from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.