Expedite inquiry with corrupt officials,Arappor Iyakkam urges Stalin

CHENNAI: Pointing out the delay in investigating corrupt officials, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and chief secretary V Irai Anbu, to take action against the officials who are delaying approval for investigation for more than three months.

In his petition to the chief minister and chief secretary, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, recalled that the present government had come to power with the promise of investigating the scams of the previous government.

“Investigation in criminal law starts after filing of the FIR. The central government brought in an amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2018 making it mandatory to seek prior approvals from the heads of departments for starting enquiry or investigation against public servants, “ he said.

He pointed out there has been a lot of reluctance by officials to approve investigation and the 17A procedure of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Act is heavily misused to create a roadblock for investigating many cases even though the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) finds appearance of cognizable offences.

“First of all, I would like to raise the issue of the role of Vigilance Commissioner and MAWS (Municipal Administration and Water Supply) Secretary Shiv Das Meena to scuttle investigations of Corruption. Shiv Das Meena is the Vigilance Commissioner and head of MAWS Department under which the investigating departments of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporation falls,’’ he said pointing out that official delayed approval for 8 months in a corruption case.

Venkatesan urged the chief minister to remove Shiv Das Meena from the post of Vigilance Commissioner and post an official with independent charge in the post as directed by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. “Take action against all those IAS officers who have been delaying the prior approval process for more than 3 months to safeguard the corrupt,” he demanded.