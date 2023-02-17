Edu dept asks details of teachers taking frequent leaves

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education has sent an order to all District Education Officers, asking to share details of teachers who have been absent without notice for a long time, those on frequent holidays.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the details of teachers on leave without notice, working in Panchayat Union Middle School, Primary School and Government Aided Schools operating under the Directorate of Elementary Education should be sent immediately by email to the Directorate of Elementary Education.

"Teachers on long leaves, absent from work without notice for a long time, continuous leaves, details should be collected urgently and should be sent immediately by e-mail," the order stated.