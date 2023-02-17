Dry weather to prevail over TN till February 21: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted dry weather in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today (February 17) to February 21.

Fog is predicted to be observed in Karaikal, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu in mornings. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy for the next 48 hours.

The highest temperature is anticipated to be between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department also said that there is a probability of morning fog.